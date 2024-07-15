Alcaraz crushes Djokovic to retain Wimbledon title

Sports News of Monday, 15 July 2024

Source: BBC

Carlos Alcaraz powered to victory over an out-of-sorts Novak Djokovic to retain his men's singles title at Wimbledon.



Although the players on show made this a repeat of last year's final, it failed to live up to the five-set thriller of 12 months ago as Djokovic appeared mostly helpless against the dominant Spaniard.



Despite squandering three championship points when trying to serve out a rapid victory, Alcaraz found focus again and held his arms aloft after battling through the third-set tie-break for a 6-2 6-2 7-6 (7-4) win.