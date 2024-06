Sports News of Saturday, 8 June 2024

Source: BBC

Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the French Open final after defeating Jannik Sinner in a thrilling semi-final match.



The Spanish player, seeded third, displayed great resilience in his 2-6 6-3 3-6 6-4 6-3 victory.



Alcaraz will now compete against Alexander Zverev in the final. Sinner, the Italian second seed, was aiming for his second major title but was hindered by cramps during the match.