Alexander Djiku apologises to Ghanaians after AFCON Elimination

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In the wake of Ghana's exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku took to social media to share a heartfelt message expressing both disappointment and gratitude.



Ghana’s elimination from the competition was confirmed on Tuesday, January 23 after Cameroon beat The Gambia 3-2 to progress to the round of 16 stage as runner up in Group C.



The Black Stars failed to beat Mozambique in its final Group B game, resulting in the team picking just two points in three games.



In his post on X, Djiku stated:



"Words will certainly not be enough to erase the disillusionment."



"We are disappointed and very sorry for our Ghanaian people that we have failed at this stage of the competition, but if you only knew how grateful we are to have been supported by you, our Ghanaian fans."