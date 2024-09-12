Alexander Djiku begins training after missing AFCON qualifiers due to injury

Sports News of Thursday, 12 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Alexander Djiku, the Black Stars defender, has returned to training with Fenerbahce after missing the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in September.



The centre-back sustained an injury during the match against Alanyaspor prior to the international break, which kept him out of the fixtures against Angola and Niger.



However, the 30-year-old is showing signs of recovery, having engaged in individual training on Thursday at the Fenerbahce training facility.



While his participation in the upcoming match against Kasimpasa remains uncertain, he is anticipated to be fit for the derby against Galatasaray the following week.



Djiku has been instrumental for Jose Mourinho's squad at the beginning of the season, contributing to their unbeaten streak in the Turkish Super Lig.