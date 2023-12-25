Alexander Djiku disappointed with Fenerbahce's draw against Galatasaray

Sports News of Monday, 25 December 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku expressed his disappointment after Fenerbahce's 0-0 draw with Galatasaray in Sunday's intense derby.



The match saw both defences standing tall, with Djiku leading Fenerbahce's defence to shut down Mauro Icardi and his teammates.



Taking to social media, Djiku shared his sentiments, stating, "Not the result we wanted but we remain focused for the next match. Thank You for the Amazing Atmosphere."



Since his move to Fenerbahce in the summer, Djiku has seamlessly integrated into the squad, becoming a crucial part of the team.



With one goal in 12 appearances and contributing to seven clean sheets, the 29-year-old has played a significant role in Fenerbahce's current position atop the Turkish Super Lig after 17 matches.



Looking ahead, Djiku and his teammates are gearing up to face Galatasaray again in the Turkish Super Cup final on Friday. With the opportunity to claim the trophy, Djiku is expected to deliver another strong performance to help Fenerbahce secure victory in this crucial match.