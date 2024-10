Sports News of Friday, 4 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku has voiced his disappointment following Fenerbahce's match against FC Twente in the Europa League, which ended in a 1-1 draw in the Netherlands.



Djiku played the full match, and a crucial equalizer from Serbian forward Dusan Tadic ensured that the Turkish club secured a valuable point.



Michel Vlap had initially put the hosts ahead with a goal in the 30th minute at De Grolsch Veste.