Source: Football Ghana

Alexander Djiku heaps praise on meticulous Jose Mourinho

Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku has praised Fenerbahce's new manager, Jose Mourinho, for building a winning spirit in the team.

Since joining in the summer, Mourinho's meticulous attention to detail and motivational skills have stood out.

Djiku highlighted Mourinho's control over every aspect of training, including penalties and set pieces.

This approach helped Fenerbahce advance in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers, beating Swiss team Lugano and setting up a clash with French side Lille.

Djiku noted the positive competition in the squad and Mourinho’s role in ensuring everyone is prepared.

