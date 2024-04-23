Alexander Djiku plays full throttle for Fenerbahce in draw at Sivasspor

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In the Turkish Super Lig, Fenerbahce's Alexander Djiku, a Ghana international has showcased his skills as he played as a centre-back in their match against Sivasspor.



Despite the away game, Djiku's performance was commendable as he contributed to his team's draw.



Fenerbahce's goals came from Fred and Irfan Can Kehveci in the 45th and 80th minutes respectively.



Although Sivasspor fell behind twice, they displayed resilience with Fode Koita equalizing the score before Rey Manaj's injury-time penalty resulted in a 2-2 draw.



Consequently, both teams settled for a point each at the end of the game.



With this outcome, Fenerbahce now trails Galatasaray by four points in the Turkish Super Lig, with only a few games remaining.