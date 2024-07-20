You are here: HomeSports2024 07 20Article 1961837

Sports News of Saturday, 20 July 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Alexander Djiku praises Jose Mourinho's tactical prowess amidst Fenerbahce's preseason preparations

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Alexander Djiku Alexander Djiku

Alexander Djiku, the Ghanaian defender for Fenerbahce, has praised the club's new manager, Jose Mourinho, for his tactical expertise. He mentioned that the team is putting in a lot of effort to adjust to Mourinho's new game strategies and philosophy.

The 29-year-old Djiku, who signed with the Istanbul-based team last summer, has been particularly impressed with Mourinho's methods since taking

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment