You are here: HomeSports2024 10 25Article 1998182

Sports News of Friday, 25 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Alexander Djiku stresses readiness to play in any position for Fenerbahce

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Alexander Djiku Alexander Djiku

Alexander Djiku has stated his willingness to play in any position for Fenerbahce.

The Black Stars centre-back made this remark following his role as a right-back during the team's 1-1 draw with Manchester United in the Europa League. Djiku played the full 90 minutes and delivered an outstanding performance.

In his post-match comments, he expressed readiness to fulfill

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment