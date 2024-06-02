Alexander Djiku to work under Jose Mourinho as new Fenerbahce manager

Sports News of Sunday, 2 June 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku is set to join Fenerbahce next season, where he will have the opportunity to work with the legendary coach Jose Mourinho.



The experienced defender's impressive performance in his first season caught the attention of many at the club, and he is expected to play a crucial role under the iconic former Chelsea manager.



Despite receiving interest from Saudi Pro League clubs, Mourinho has chosen to take on the challenge in Turkey.