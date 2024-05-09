Alfred Duncan helps secure UEFA Europa Conference League final spot

Sports News of Thursday, 9 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan and Fiorentina have created history by securing a spot in the UEFA Europa Conference League final for the second consecutive season.



After a 3-2 victory in the first leg, Fiorentina managed a 1-1 draw against Club Brugge in the second leg, resulting in a 4-3 aggregate win.



Duncan entered the game as a substitute in the 70th minute, taking over from Arthur Melo.



Despite Brugge's early goal by Hans Vanaken in the 20th minute, Fiorentina equalized with a penalty kick from Lucas Beltran in the 85th minute.



The match took a dramatic turn when Ghanaian defender Denis Odoi, playing for Brugge, received a second yellow card in stoppage time.



Fiorentina's progress is remarkable, especially after finishing as runners-up last season to West Ham United.



Duncan and his teammates are now focused on clinching the trophy in the upcoming final.



The match in Athens is anticipated to be thrilling, with Ghanaian football enthusiasts eagerly supporting Duncan and Fiorentina.