Alfred storms to Olympic 100m gold in Paris

Sports News of Sunday, 4 August 2024

Source: BBC

Julien Alfred made history by winning St. Lucia's first-ever Olympic medal, taking gold in the women's 100m at Paris 2024 with a national record of 10.72 seconds.



In challenging rainy conditions, she outpaced American sprinters Sha'Carri Richardson and Melissa Jefferson, who took silver and bronze respectively.



Alfred's victory not only marked a personal triumph but also a breakthrough moment for her country, as she dedicated her win to her late father and coach.



Now, she sets her sights on the 200m, aiming for more glory.