Alfred storms to Olympic 100m gold in Paris

Sports News of Sunday, 4 August 2024

Source: BBC

Julien Alfred made history as St Lucia's first Olympic medallist by winning the women's 100m title at Paris 2024.



In a raucous Stade de France, the 23-year-old dominated the final and set a national record with a time of 10.72 seconds.



American world champion Sha'Carri Richardson took silver in 10.87, while compatriot Melissa Jefferson finished third with a time of 10.92.



Great Britain's Daryll Neita narrowly missed the podium, finishing fourth with a time of 10.96, marking the best finish by a British female athlete in an Olympic sprint final in 64 years.