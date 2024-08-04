Algeria's Nemour becomes the first African gymnast to win an Olympic medal

Sports News of Sunday, 4 August 2024

Source: Reuters

Algeria's Kaylia Nemour made history by becoming the first African gymnast to win an Olympic medal, clinching gold on the asymmetric bars at the Paris Games.



The 17-year-old's dynamic routine earned her a score of 15.700 points, surpassing China’s Qiu Qiyuan, who initially led with 15.500 points.



Overwhelmed by emotion, Nemour, who previously represented France, celebrated Algeria's first medal of the Paris Olympics.



U.S. gymnast Sunisa Lee, who won bronze, supported Nemour, while Belgium's Nina Derwael narrowly missed the podium.



British gymnast Rebecca Downie fell during her routine but completed it with a smile.