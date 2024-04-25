Alhadji Allaou Mahamat appointed to handle Dreams FC vs Zamalek SC clash in Kumasi

Sports News of Thursday, 25 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

CAF has designated Alhadji Allaou Mahamat, a referee from Chad, as the center referee for the crucial second-leg encounter between Dreams FC and Zamalek SC in the semi-finals of the Confederation Cup.



Assisting him will be match officials from Cameroon and Cote d'Ivoire.



According to a statement from the Ghana FA, "Alhadji Allaou Mahamat from Chad has been appointed as the referee for the CAF Confederation Cup semifinal second leg match between Dreams FC and Zamalek SC."



The 37-year-old referee will be supported by Elvis Guy Noupue Nguegoue from Cameroon (Assistant I), Adou Hermann Desiré N'goh from Cote d'Ivoire (Assistant II), and Patrice Milazar from Mauritius (Fourth Official).



Furthermore, Sanusi Mohammed from Nigeria will serve as the Match Commissioner. Other officials include Chukwudi Callistus Chukwujekwu from Nigeria as the Referee Assessor, Kabelo Bosilong from South Africa as the General Coordinator, Juliet Bawuah from Ghana as the Media Officer, Olawumi Adisa from Nigeria as the Security Officer, Dahane Beida from Mauritania as the Video Assistant Referee, and Ahmad Imtehaz Heeralal from Mauritius as the Assistant Video Assistant Referee.



The highly anticipated match between Dreams FC and Zamalek SC will take place on Sunday, April 28, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Kick-off is scheduled for 16:00 GMT.