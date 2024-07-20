You are here: HomeSports2024 07 20Article 1961843

BBC

All Blacks maintain winning run with victory over Fiji

New Zealand dominated the match against Fiji, scoring seven tries to secure a comfortable 47-5 victory in their one-off Test in San Diego.

The All Blacks, who recently triumphed over England in a 2-0 series, introduced six new players to the squad.

Billy Proctor started in the center, while Noah Hotham, Wallace Sititi, Sam Darry, Pasilio Tosi, and George Bell made their debuts as substitutes.

Despite leading 26-5 at half-time, Fiji managed to limit New Zealand to their lowest score in their eight Test meetings.

