Source: BBC

All eyes on Munich as Scotland kick off Euro 2024

All attention in the UK will be on England and Scotland as they represent the home nations in this summer's tournament. Scotland faces a challenging group with Germany, Switzerland, and Hungary.

Despite being the lowest-ranked team, they will face a passionate home crowd in Munich for the opening match.

This will be Scotland's fourth Euros appearance, and after a successful qualifying campaign, they aim to surprise everyone.

With only one loss in eight qualifying matches, they finished second in Group A behind Spain, earning four points against Norway.

