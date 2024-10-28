“All my support” – Vinicius Junior stands with Barcelona stars subjected to racist abuse during El Clasico

Sports News of Monday, 28 October 2024

The El Clasico match on Saturday, which saw Barcelona triumph 4-0, was marred by incidents of racism. Lamine Yamal faced abuse after scoring the third goal, and it was later revealed that Alejandro Balde and Ansu Fati were also targeted.



Vinicius Junior, who has experienced similar racist attacks in recent years, took to X to express his solidarity with the



He emphasized the need to hold accountable those responsible for the hateful remarks, stating, “What occurred at the Bernabeu is regrettable. Such criminals have no place in our society. I fully support Lamine, Ansu, and Raphinha. I trust that Real Madrid and the authorities will work to identify and punish those at fault!”



Vinicius has previously advocated for Spain to lose its hosting rights if the issue of racism does not improve. This recent event highlights the ongoing challenges in addressing racism in football.