All national teams are now competitive – Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association, is confident that all national teams of Ghana have become competitive during his leadership.

He claims to have rejuvenated these teams, which were experiencing a decline before his appointment.

Okraku highlighted the Black Stars' successful qualification for the 2022 World Cup, following their absence in the previous tournament,

