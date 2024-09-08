You are here: HomeSports2024 09 08Article 1978619

Source: BBC

All-rounder Moeen retires from England duty

Moeen Ali made his England Test debut in 2014 Moeen Ali made his England Test debut in 2014

England's all-rounder Moeen Ali has announced his retirement from international cricket, stating that "the time is right" for a new chapter. Since his debut in 2014, Moeen has represented England in all three formats.

The 37-year-old contributed to the team's successes, including the 2019 50-over World Cup victory on home ground and the T20 World Cup triumph in 2022.

Although he initially retired from Test cricket in 2021, he returned to play in the home Ashes series against Australia two years later, which ended in a draw.

