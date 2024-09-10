Allianz win would boost World Cup belief - Breach

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 September 2024

Source: BBC

England wing Jess Breach is confident that competing against New Zealand at Twickenham's Allianz Stadium will aid the Red Roses in overcoming their Rugby World Cup final challenges next year.



The match against the Black Ferns, set for Saturday at the 82,000-capacity venue, presents an opportunity to build on their current 16-match winning streak, which commenced following New Zealand's victory in the 2022 World Cup final.



This encounter marks another chapter in a history of New Zealand triumphs over England in major finals, with previous losses for England occurring in 2002, 2006, 2010, and 2017.