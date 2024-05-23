Allow Otto Addo to do the job before you judge him – Kwame Baah-Nuakoh

Sports News of Thursday, 23 May 2024

Source: Footballghana

Dr. Kwame Baah-Nuakoh, the ex-chairman of the Club Licensing Board of the Ghana Football Association, has advised the people of Ghana to give Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, the opportunity to carry out his duties before making any conclusions about his performance.



Otto Addo, who previously worked as a coach for Borussia Dortmund, was reinstated as Ghana's head coach in March after Chris Hughton was dismissed following Ghana's disappointing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations campaign.



Otto Addo had previously guided Ghana to qualify for the 2022 World Cup by defeating Nigeria in a two-legged playoff.