You are here: HomeSports2024 05 23Article 1941428

Sports News of Thursday, 23 May 2024

    

Source: Footballghana

Allow Otto Addo to do the job before you judge him – Kwame Baah-Nuakoh

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Otto Addo Otto Addo

Dr. Kwame Baah-Nuakoh, the ex-chairman of the Club Licensing Board of the Ghana Football Association, has advised the people of Ghana to give Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, the opportunity to carry out his duties before making any conclusions about his performance.

Otto Addo, who previously worked as a coach for Borussia Dortmund, was reinstated as Ghana's head coach in March after Chris Hughton was dismissed following Ghana's disappointing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

Otto Addo had previously guided Ghana to qualify for the 2022 World Cup by defeating Nigeria in a two-legged playoff.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment