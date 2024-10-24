You are here: HomeSports2024 10 24Article 1997708

Source: BBC

'Almost unbeatable' - so will Liverpool turn wins and records into trophies?

Arne Slot stepped in as Liverpool's manager after Jurgen Klopp's exit at the conclusion of the previous season, acknowledging the significant challenge ahead.

Klopp had achieved remarkable success, including a Champions League title, a long-awaited Premier League championship, the FA Cup, and multiple League Cups.

Although it is still early in Slot's tenure, the seamless transition at Liverpool has been surprising to many.

His leadership has already led to an impressive record, with a 1-0 Champions League win over RB Leipzig marking the team's 11th victory in 12 games under his management.

