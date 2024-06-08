Alonso fastest as practice disrupted by rain

Sports News of Saturday, 8 June 2024

Source: BBC

Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin set the fastest time during Friday practice at the Canadian Grand Prix, leading George Russell of Mercedes by 0.463 seconds.



The day was marked by intermittent rain, with Alonso's best time achieved during the driest part of the second session.



The first session, topped by Lando Norris of McLaren, was also affected by rain, rendering the headline lap times of the day largely irrelevant.



However, championship leader Max Verstappen faced issues, finishing 18th in the second session and retiring after just four laps due to smoke coming from his car.