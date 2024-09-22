Alphonso Davies speaks on Bayern Munich future amid Real Madrid links

Sports News of Sunday, 22 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid has shown interest in Alphonso Davies for a considerable period. They contemplated a transfer during the summer, but Bayern Munich's asking price was viewed as too high for a player with just one year remaining on his contract.



Consequently, Los Blancos have decided to bide their time, aiming to secure his signing as a free agent in July 2025.



They are optimistic about this plan, believing that Davies will not agree to a contract renewal with Bayern. Currently, reports suggest that Bayern is becoming increasingly doubtful about retaining the Canadian defender.