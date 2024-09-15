Alvarez 'best in the world' after beating Berlanga

Sports News of Sunday, 15 September 2024

Source: BBC

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez continues to hold the title of unified super-middleweight world champion after securing a unanimous decision victory against Edgar Berlanga on Saturday.



In front of over 20,000 spectators at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Alvarez knocked Berlanga down in the third round.



The four-weight world champion maintained his dominance throughout the match, handing Berlanga his first career loss and celebrating Mexican Independence Day with his fifth consecutive win.