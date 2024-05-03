Amankwah Mireku slams Hearts of Oak players over poor performances

Sports News of Friday, 3 May 2024

Yaw Amankwah Mireku, a revered figure in the history of Accra Hearts of Oak, has expressed strong criticism towards the current squad due to their underwhelming performances.



The team has been enduring a challenging season, suffering defeats in five out of their last six matches in the Ghana Premier League. Their most recent loss came at home against Accra Lions, with a scoreline of 1-0.



Presently positioned 12th in the league standings, the Phobians find themselves a mere five points above the relegation zone. Mireku, who achieved success with the club as a winner of the CAF Confederation Cup, did not hold back in his assessment of the player's contribution to the team's decline.



According to Mireku's remarks during an interview with Akoma FM, he criticized the players for prioritizing money and indulging in unnecessary lifestyles rather than focusing on their performance.



He specifically mentioned Salifu Ibrahim as an example, questioning whether his current level of performance matches the standards he displayed when he first joined the club. Mireku believes that the players lack the same passion and dedication they once had.



Instead of fully comprehending the responsibilities that come with representing Hearts of Oak and putting in extra effort, the players seem to be neglecting their duties.



Mireku expressed disappointment in their lack of seriousness and commitment, emphasizing their preference for extravagant cars and partying over their professional obligations.



As Hearts of Oak prepares to face Berekum Chelsea in their Matchday 29 fixture on Wednesday at Golden City Park, the team will be eager to regain their form and bounce back from their recent setbacks.