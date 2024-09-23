You are here: HomeSports2024 09 23Article 1984772

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Amazulu FC sign experienced Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori on free transfer

Amazulu FC has bolstered their goalkeeping squad by acquiring seasoned Ghanaian international Richard Ofori on a free transfer, as confirmed by GHANAsoccernet.

The former Black Stars goalkeeper, who parted ways with Orlando Pirates following the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, adds significant experience to the South African Premier League team.

Ofori, who has also played for Maritzburg United and Orlando Pirates, is well-acquainted with South African football, having secured three MTN8 titles and two Nedbank Cup victories during his tenure at Pirates.

