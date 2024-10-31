You are here: HomeSports2024 10 31Article 2000714

Source: BBC

Amorim expects clarity soon over Sporting future

Manager Ruben Amorim has indicated that there will be further "clarification" regarding his anticipated transfer to Manchester United following Sporting's match against Estrela on Friday.

He is likely to continue leading the Portuguese club until the upcoming international break scheduled for November 11-19.

Uncertainty persists about whether a deal has been finalized for Amorim to assume the managerial role at Old Trafford after Erik ten Hag's dismissal on Monday.

