Amos Frimpong cautions Asante Kotoko ahead of Super Clash with Hearts of Oak

Amos Frimpong, the former captain of Asante Kotoko, has issued a warning to his former team, urging them not to underestimate Accra Hearts of Oak in their upcoming match on Sunday.

Both clubs have struggled in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season and are currently outside of the top four positions.

Frimpong emphasized that any team could face relegation and that both sides would give their all in the match due to the bragging rights at stake.

Despite Asante Kotoko's stronger performance this season, Frimpong advised his former team to avoid complacency and maintain composure in front of goal.

