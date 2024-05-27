You are here: HomeSports2024 05 27Article 1943003

Source: Footballghana

Ampem Darkoa Ladies to face Hasaacas Ladies in Women's Premier League playoff final

Hasaacas Ladies and Ampem Darkoa Ladies are gearing up to face off in the 2023/24 Ghana Women's Premier League playoff final on June 8, continuing their streak of meeting in the championship match for the fourth year in a row.

Both teams earned their spots in the final by clinching the league title in their respective zones.

Hasaacas Ladies dominated the Southern Zone by defeating Faith Ladies 3-0, securing their eighth Southern Zone title.

