Amputee Visa Scandal: Family Of Deceased Coach Denies Sending Delegation To Norway To Bring Body

Sports News of Monday, 29 July 2024

Source: Daily Guide

The family of the late George Gyemfi Gyasi, coach of the Amputees team who died in Oslo on May 17, 2024, has condemned unverified and disrespectful statements made by some media personalities in Accra and Kumasi.



In a press release signed by his brother, Felix Kwame Gyasi, the family clarified that George returned to Ghana from Turkey in February 2024 for medical treatment and later traveled to Norway, where he passed away after a relapse of his condition.



Their attempts to repatriate his body were hindered by visa issues, leading to his cremation in Norway.



The family denied sending any delegation to Norway and expressed plans to take legal action against those spreading misinformation.



They urged the public to respect George's memory and avoid making unfounded allegations.