'An exciting future' but new-era Germany 'need patience'

Sports News of Friday, 6 September 2024

Source: BBC

Euro 2024 was significant not only as the first tournament where European nations competed for the Henri Delaunay Trophy in a unified Germany but also as a turning point for the national team. With the retirement of four key players—Ilkay Gundogan,



Thomas Muller, Manuel Neuer, and Toni Kroos—Germany will present a new look when they take on Hungary in the Nations League opener on Saturday at 19:45 BST.



This group has collectively contributed 451 appearances over the last ten years, a period that includes Germany's World Cup victory in 2014.