Anderlecht open to retaining Francis Amuzu despite difficult season

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 June 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Belgian club Anderlecht has decided to keep Francis Amuzu, the Ghanaian-born Belgian winger, at the club for the upcoming season.



Despite a challenging season for the 24-year-old forward, with limited playing time and contributions, Anderlecht's leadership has chosen not to force him to leave.



Amuzu made 12 appearances and scored three goals in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, and a total of four goals in 24 matches across all competitions.



Although his current contract expires in 2025, Anderlecht has stated that they would be open to transferring Amuzu if a suitable offer arises.



This provides an opportunity for other clubs to express their interest in the talented winger.