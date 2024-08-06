You are here: HomeSports2024 08 06Article 1967180

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Anderlecht shows interest in English Ghanaian winger Jerusun Rak Sakyi

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Jerusun Rak Sakyi Jerusun Rak Sakyi

Belgian club Anderlecht is actively pursuing the acquisition of Jerusun Rak Sakyi, a winger of Ghanaian descent born in England.

The 21-year-old, who plays as a right winger for Crystal Palace but is also proficient as a left winger and attacking midfielder, has garnered interest from Anderlecht, as reported by English media outlets.

Rak Sakyi, who developed

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment