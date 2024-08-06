Anderlecht shows interest in English Ghanaian winger Jerusun Rak Sakyi

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Belgian club Anderlecht is actively pursuing the acquisition of Jerusun Rak Sakyi, a winger of Ghanaian descent born in England.



The 21-year-old, who plays as a right winger for Crystal Palace but is also proficient as a left winger and attacking midfielder, has garnered interest from Anderlecht, as reported by English media outlets.



Rak Sakyi, who developed



Read full articlehis skills at Chelsea and Crystal Palace, previously had a loan stint at Charlton two seasons ago. He made his first appearance in Crystal Palace's first-team squad as an unused substitute against Chelsea on April 10, 2021, and subsequently signed his inaugural professional contract with the club two days later. His debut came as a substitute in a 3–0 loss to Chelsea on August 14, 2021, during a Premier League match.



In the previous season, despite being sidelined for several months due to a hamstring injury, he managed to score four goals and provide one assist in 11 appearances. Rak Sakyi, who has represented England at the U-20 level with five caps, is also drawing interest from clubs such as Lyon, Leeds, Burnley, Sheffield United, and Southampton.



Currently, Anderlecht's proposed arrangement does not include an option to purchase. Rak Sakyi's contract with Crystal Palace is valid until June 2027, and his market valuation is estimated at around two million euros.