Anderlecht suffer setback as Francis Amuzu faces extended layoff due to surgery

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 December 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian winger Francis Amuzu is set to undergo surgery, forcing him to be sidelined for an extended period.



The 24-year-old has been grappling with persistent pubalgia throughout the season, leading to the unavoidable decision to opt for surgical intervention.



Anderlecht coach Brian Riemer conveyed the news to the Belgian media, expressing his anticipation that Amuzu would be out of action for several months casting difficulty on Anderlecht's aspirations for a smooth campaign.



Despite the team's efforts to manage the winger's condition by providing regular rest periods, the relentless nature of the injury has left surgery as the only viable recourse.



Amuzu's struggle with pubalgia has been an ongoing saga throughout the season, prompting Anderlecht to strategically rest him in the hope of finding a resolution. Regrettably, these measures have proven ineffective, compelling the winger to take a hiatus from the field.



The absence of the 24-year-old is a substantial setback for Anderlecht, given his pivotal role in the squad. Amuzu's professional journey with the team commenced spectacularly, marked by a debut goal that secured victory against K.A.S. Eupen in December 2017. He has since been a crucial contributor, accumulating three goals in 12 appearances in the current Belgian league



Anderlecht now face the challenge of compensating for Amuzu's absence and reshuffling their lineup to maintain their competitive edge in the ongoing campaign.