Anderlecht won’t force Ghanaian winger Francis Amuzu to leave club this summer

Sports News of Monday, 3 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

Anderlecht will not be parting ways with Ghanaian-born Belgian winger Francis Amuzu this summer, despite a challenging season for the club.



Amuzu, who struggled for playing time in the previous campaign, will not be forced to leave the team during the transfer window.



The 24-year-old forward made 12 appearances in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League, scoring three goals, and a total of 24 appearances with four goals across all competitions.



His contract with Anderlecht is set to expire in 2025.