Andre Ayew apologises for disappointing AFCON 2023 performance

Captain of the Black Stars, Andre Ayew has issued an apology to Ghanaians after the abysmal performance of the senior national team at 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.



Expressing regret for the team's performance, Ayew took full responsibility for the on-field events as the squad's captain.



"I would like to apologize for the results of the AFCON that we just exited. We should have done better. We should have gotten better results too," he said.



"In football, these are things that happen. These are things that make you stronger. What doesn’t kill makes you stronger individually and collectively," he added.



Ayew conveyed confidence in the team's ability to bounce back, echoing the sentiment that "what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger."



