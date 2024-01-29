Andre Ayew delighted with brace against Lorient

Sports News of Monday, 29 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian forward Andre Ayew has expressed his joy after scoring two goals for Le Havre in their recent league fixture over the weekend. The Black Stars captain made a significant impact, coming off the bench to help Le Havre secure a point against Lorient on Sunday afternoon.



Ayew's brace marks his return to club football, and it played a pivotal role in his team maintaining their position on the league table. These goals also represent his first in the French league in nearly nine years since his time with Marseille.



In his post-match remarks, Ayew shared his satisfaction, stating, "It’s pleasing to score again in Ligue 1. I had been waiting for that moment since I came back."



Acknowledging his early challenges after joining the club as a free agent, Ayew expressed gratitude to the team for their patience. He explained, "I played a few matches, and then there was the AFCON, and I also had a small injury that affected how I wanted to get along. I thank the team for taking their time with me and giving me a run of matches before the AFCON."



Eager to build on this positive momentum, Ayew looks forward to continuing his scoring contributions after opening his account with Le Havre.