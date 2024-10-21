Andre Ayew makes second Le Havre debut in Ligue 1 clash against Lyon

Sports News of Monday, 21 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Andre Ayew, captain of the Black Stars, made his first competitive appearance of the season by coming off the bench in Le Havre's match against Olympique Lyonnais.



The 34-year-old, who rejoined the Ligue 1 team earlier this month, was making his second debut for the club, but unfortunately, Le Havre suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat at home.



Ayew is anticipated to significantly influence the team following his return, having previously played a crucial role in their survival last season with five goals after joining midway through the campaign.