Source: Ghanasoccernet

Andre Ayew makes second Le Havre debut in Ligue 1 clash against Lyon

Andre Ayew, captain of the Black Stars, made his first competitive appearance of the season by coming off the bench in Le Havre's match against Olympique Lyonnais.

The 34-year-old, who rejoined the Ligue 1 team earlier this month, was making his second debut for the club, but unfortunately, Le Havre suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat at home.

Ayew is anticipated to significantly influence the team following his return, having previously played a crucial role in their survival last season with five goals after joining midway through the campaign.

