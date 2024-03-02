Andre Ayew named Le Havre Player of the Month

Sports News of Saturday, 2 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Le Havre's midfield maestro, Andre Ayew, has been named the club's Player of the Month for February. The 34-year-old has been in exceptional form since his return from representing Ghana at the African Cup of Nations.



The Black Stars skipper, who joined Le Havre from Nottingham Forest in the 2023/2024 season, has been displaying impressive numbers since he arrived at the Ligue 1 side.



In his nine appearances for Le Havre, Ayew has demonstrated his attacking prowess by scoring two goals, both of which came after his forgettable performance with Ghana in the African Cup of Nations held in Côte d’Ivoire.



The highlight of his performances was his stunning overhead kick against Lorient in January, which not only clinched the Goal of the Month title but also secured a vital point for his team in a 3-3 draw.



Despite a poor run of form for Le Havre in February, Ayew was the standout player of the month, with some remarkable displays that earned him the Player of the Month award.



The club announced, "He was the author of some great performances; you elected André Ayew player of the month for February!"



