Andre Ayew relaunched his career by returning to Ligue 1 - Herve Renard

Sports News of Friday, 12 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Former Africa Cup of Nations champion, Herve Renard, has commended Andre Ayew's strategic decision to return to France for the next chapter of his playing career.



The Black Stars captain recently inked a deal with Ligue 1 side Le Havre after parting ways with Nottingham Forest at the close of the 2022/23 season.



Renard, who collaborated with Ayew during his tenure as the assistant coach of the Black Stars at the 2015 AFCON, where Ayew made his debut, expressed his admiration for Ayew's move back to Ligue 1, labeling it as 'an intelligent choice.'



Speaking in Ligue 1’s documentary titled "Follow your lucky star: Africa and Ligue 1 Uber Eats, the common goal," the French coach remarked, "He has just relaunched himself by coming to the French Ligue 1 for Le Havre. I think it’s a good choice. It’s an intelligent choice."



Ayew, who previously played for Olympique Marseille from 2007 to 2015 before heading to England to join Swansea City, is currently in Ivory Coast gearing up to lead the Black Stars at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).