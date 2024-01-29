Andre Ayew's scores twice for Le Havre in thrilling 3-3 draw against Lorient

Sports News of Monday, 29 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Andre Ayew, marked his comeback to club football in spectacular fashion, scoring two crucial goals to secure a 3-3 draw for Le Havre against Lorient in the French Ligue 1.



The Black Stars captain showcased resilience after Ghana's disappointing exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations to earn a point for his club.



Ayew entered the game as a substitute in the 70th minute with Le Havre trailing 2-1. He made an immediate impact, heading in a free kick in the 85th minute to level the score.



Although Lorient took the lead once more with a goal from Mohamed Bamba in the 91st minute, Ayew responded with a remarkable overhead kick in the fourth minute of added time, salvaging a point for Le Havre.



These goals marked Ayew's first for Le Havre in five games since joining the club weeks before the Africa Cup of Nations, providing a memorable and uplifting performance for both the player and his team.



