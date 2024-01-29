You are here: HomeSports2024 01 29Article 1913699

Sports News of Monday, 29 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Andre Ayew's scores twice for Le Havre in thrilling 3-3 draw against Lorient

Andre Ayew celebrating with his teammates after scoring Andre Ayew celebrating with his teammates after scoring

Andre Ayew, marked his comeback to club football in spectacular fashion, scoring two crucial goals to secure a 3-3 draw for Le Havre against Lorient in the French Ligue 1.

The Black Stars captain showcased resilience after Ghana's disappointing exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations to earn a point for his club.

Ayew entered the game as a substitute in the 70th minute with Le Havre trailing 2-1. He made an immediate impact, heading in a free kick in the 85th minute to level the score.

Although Lorient took the lead once more with a goal from Mohamed Bamba in the 91st minute, Ayew responded with a remarkable overhead kick in the fourth minute of added time, salvaging a point for Le Havre.

These goals marked Ayew's first for Le Havre in five games since joining the club weeks before the Africa Cup of Nations, providing a memorable and uplifting performance for both the player and his team.

