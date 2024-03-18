Andre Ayew scores 50th Ligue 1 goal in Le Havre's defeat to Clermont Foot

Sports News of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a French Ligue 1 encounter against Clermont Foot 63 FC on Sunday, Black Stars captain Andre Ayew scored his third goal of the season for Le Havre, marking his significant 50th league goal in France.



However, despite Ayew's impressive contribution, Le Havre suffered a 2-1 defeat away from home at the Stade Gabriel Montpied.



Ayew's goal arrived just before halftime, equalizing the score at 1-1 following a well-executed play after Muhammad Cham Saracevic had initially given the hosts the lead in the 12th minute.



Nevertheless, Clermont Foot managed to reclaim the lead just before halftime, seizing the opportunity with a penalty kick awarded deep into added time.



Cham Saracevic successfully converted the spot kick, securing his second goal of the match and ultimately sealing a 2-1 victory for the hosts, despite Ayew's notable offensive display.