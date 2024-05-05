Andre Ayew scores as Le Havre secures impressive 3-1 victory over Strasbourg in Ligue 1

Sports News of Sunday, 5 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Andre Dede Ayew, showcased his exceptional skills once again as he found the back of the net in their 3-1 triumph over Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Saturday.



Despite Strasbourg's dominance in possession, it was Le Havre who capitalized on their chances and emerged victorious.



Before the match, Le Havre had a poor head-to-head record against Strasbourg, with zero wins and four losses.



However, Ayew and his teammates were determined to change that narrative. The experienced 34-year-old played the entire game, leading his team to a hard-fought win.



Yassine Kechta opened the scoring for Le Havre in the 24th minute with a powerful header, followed by another header in the 65th minute to double their lead.



Strasbourg managed to pull one back in the 86th minute, but Ayew had the final say.



In the dying moments of the game, Ayew scored a magnificent left-footed goal from the left side of the box, assisted by Samuel Grandsir.



This goal sealed the victory for Le Havre and took Ayew's tally to five goals in 17 appearances in Ligue 1 this season.