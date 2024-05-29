You are here: HomeSports2024 05 29Article 1943999

Andre Ayew should take his omission from Black Stars squad in good faith - Mohammed Polo

Mohammed Polo has expressed his support for Otto Addo's decision to not include Andre Ayew in the Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup Qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Polo believes that this exclusion is a normal progression in a footballer's career and agrees with Addo's choice.

According to Polo, these decisions are a natural part of the ups and downs that players experience in their journey in football.

He compared it to the transition that occurred when Asamoah Gyan passed the captaincy to Dede before leaving the national team.

