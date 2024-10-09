Andres Iniesta names three Barcelona players he’d sign as a manager

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 October 2024

Source: Football-espana

Andres Iniesta announced his retirement from professional football earlier this week, effective immediately. At 40 years old, he is now looking to transition into coaching and has begun taking the necessary courses to pursue this goal.



Iniesta expressed a desire to return to Barcelona, although he recognizes that he would need to start from a lower position before potentially becoming the manager at Spotify Camp Nou.



In an interview with El Partidazo de Cope (via Sport), he was asked about players he would recruit if he were in a managerial role, and he mentioned three current members of Hansi Flick’s Barcelona team: “I would sign Pedri, Ter Stegen, and Ansu Fati.”