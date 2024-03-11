AngloGold Ashanti appoints Jochen Tilk as board chairman

Mining of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc has appointed Jochen Tilk as chairman of the board of directors with effect from 28 May 2024, subject to his re-election.



It comes after Maria Ramos, independent non-executive director and chairman of the board of directors elected not to stand for re-election at the upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders on 28 May 2024.



Ramos served as director of AngloGold Ashanti since 1 June 2019 and chairman since 5 December 2020.



Tilk has been an independent non-executive director of AngloGold Ashanti since 1 January 2019 and is chairman of the board’s investment committee.



“We are grateful for Maria’s enormous contribution to AngloGold Ashanti during her tenure as Chairman,” said AngloGold Ashanti CEO Alberto Calderon. “She has exemplified the highest levels of ethics, governance and strategic guidance, while being a great support to me in my role. We wish her the very best and every success in her new endeavours.”



Tilk, who holds a master’s degree in mining engineering, has deep experience in the global mining sector. He was previously executive director of Nutrien Inc., a Canadian global supplier of agricultural goods and services. He is the former President and CEO of Potash Corp., a large producer of crop nutrients.



Prior to that, Tilk spent 25 years with Inmet Mining Corp., a global mining company, the last five of which were as President and CEO. Tilk is currently non-executive director on the board of Emera Inc., a publicly traded energy utility and serves on the board of the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, a non-profit organisation.



“On behalf of the board I thank Maria for her impactful and principled leadership. During her tenure AGA has made tremendous strides in advancing its strategy and delivering on its objectives, through a new talented and effective leadership team,” said Rhidwaan Gasant, AngloGold Ashanti’s lead independent director.



“We are privileged to have someone of Jochen’s experience and track record, with strong institutional and industry knowledge, to lead the board and represent the interests of shareholders and other stakeholders. I would like to congratulate Jochen and wish him every success in his new role.”



Additional changes to the board



Maria Richter, a non-executive director of the board since 1 January 2015 has also elected not to stand for re-election at the upcoming AGM in May.



Albert Garner, has been appointed by the Board to replace Ms. Richter as chairman of the Compensation and Human Resources Committee with effect from 28 May 2024, subject to his re-election at the AGM.



“On behalf of the board of directors, our heartfelt thanks go to Maria (Richter) for her tremendous contribution at the board level over the past nine years, and in ensuring that our compensation practises are aligned with good practice and emerging industry and governance trends,” said Ramos. “We wish her the very best with her future plans.”