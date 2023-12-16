Angry Hearts of Oak fans stage 'big' protest at stadium

Sports News of Saturday, 16 December 2023

Some angry fans of Accra Hearts of Oak staged a protest at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex during their match against Nations FC in the Ghana Premier League on Saturday, December 16, 2023.



The frustration among the supporters stemmed from the team's lacklustre performance, having failed to secure a victory in their last five matches.



Wearing red headbands and placards in their hands, the frustrated fans used the match as a platform to voice their displeasure over the current state of the club.



The sentiments were noticeable as the placards bore messages such as "We need a competent local coach," "We need strikers," and "Hearts is bleeding," among other expressions of frustration.



The top brass of the Hearts of Oak board found themselves at the centre of blame, with calls for their dismissal gaining momentum during the protest.



The fans demanded accountability, expressing sentiments such as "We don't need Nyaho," "Hearts keep sinking under Togbe Afede," and "Some board members are interfering with the coach's job."



Despite the pressure from the demonstration, Hearts of Oak failed to secure a victory against Nations FC, conceding a late goal that resulted in a 1-1 draw.



The protest by the Hearts of Oak fans comes after their team suffered a defeat at home in the Ghana Premier League against their arch-rivals, Asante Kotoko.



The protest comes on the heels of a challenging period for Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League, marked by their struggle to secure a win in their last five matches.



With three draws and two defeats in their recent outings, the Phobians find themselves languishing in the 9th position on the league table, with concerns of further descent after matchday 15.



Adding to the club's woes, Hearts of Oak faced elimination from the MTN FA Cup at the prelims, suffering a setback at the hands of Nania FC.



The challenges prompted the parting of ways with their Dutch coach, Martin Koopman, in the wake of the team's poor run.



